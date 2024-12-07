Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled key appointments across various national organizations, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to enhancing governance and fostering progress in critical sectors.

The appointments were announced on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Among the new appointees is Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, who has been named the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Prof. Ribadu, a visiting professor at the NUC, is an expert in veterinary reproduction and has held leadership roles, including Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, and Sule Lamido University in Jigawa State.

His wealth of experience in academia is expected to steer the commission towards achieving excellence in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

For the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), President Tinubu appointed Professor Salisu Shehu as its Executive Secretary.

A distinguished academic in educational and human psychology, Prof. Shehu has contributed significantly to academic development, including the establishment of the School of Continuing Education at Bayero University, Kano.

He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Istiqamah University, Kano.

Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi Tsauri was named the National Coordinator of the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD).

Tsauri is a seasoned administrator with a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University.

He brings expertise in legislative affairs, global governance, and democratic processes to his new role.

President Tinubu also approved the renewal of Fatima Umaru Shinkafi’s appointment as Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI).

Shinkafi, initially appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been instrumental in driving reforms in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

Her reappointment underscores her pivotal role in advancing the country’s mineral resource management.

In a significant update, the earlier appointment of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as Executive Secretary of the SMDF/PAGMI has been rescinded due to the absence of a vacancy in the agency.

The President expressed confidence in the expertise and track records of the appointees, emphasizing their potential to meet Nigerians’ expectations and drive progress in their respective organizations.

