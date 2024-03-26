Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (retd) as the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, operating within the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

President Tinubu confirmed Kokumo’s appointment in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said DIG Kokumo (rtd) is a seasoned and accomplished law enforcement professional with over 30 years of experience in crime prevention, management, analysis, and control.

“It added that the new coordinator was Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, from 2022 to 2023.

According to the statement, the President expects that the new Coordinator will deploy his immense experience and expertise in efforts to revamp the Centre and evolve new strategies to bring lasting solutions to the menace of arms proliferation which is a significant driver of insecurity in the country.