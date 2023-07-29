Tinubu Made Mistakes, Naming El-Rufai Minister Not Good For Nigeria –MBF

‘Wike’s politics toxic, you don’t make such a man minister’

The National President of the Middlebelt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, has said that President Bola Tinubu has made mistakes with some of his policies so far, stressing that with specific reference to the ministerial list, the selection of a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, is wrong.

He noted that the ex-governor had, at different times, tried to set Nigerian ablaze using religious sentiment through his actions. Also commenting on the list, a human rights lawyer and activist, Mr. Monday Ubani, described the kind of politics being played by former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, whose name is also on the list, as toxic, adding that such a man ought not to be made a minister Recall that President Tinubu submitted names of 28 ministerial nominees, including four former governors and seven women, as the first batch of ministers that would serve under his administration, to the Nigerian Senate for screening on Thursday.

Pogu said further that of the court so that they will know who will really be the President so that they will make proper comments, but that for now, “Nigerians have been suffering within the 60 days of President Tinubu piloting the affairs of the country.” “President Tinubu has made so many wrongs move and Nigerians are battling and suffering in poverty in the land as a result of the so-called subsidy removal, so we wait for the determination of the courts on the Presidency matter, then we make our bold statement, for now, Nigerians are suffering.

“The selection of a former governor of Kaduna State, el-Rufai is a wrong priority, adding his name to the ministerial list is not a good one for Nigeria,” he said. He added: “But I think the man should be properly advised and let’s see if his interest in controversy upon controversy, or else he is ready to say these his views are similar to views of his minister.”

Ubani, a former Chairman of the Ikeja, Lagos branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), stated in an interview that the list shows a recycling of the same set of people that he said come with their toxic nature of politics into the new administration.

“A lot of Nigerians are disappointed with that list. From the look of things, I don’t think Nigeria would change going by the kind of people on that list. “The calibre of men you choose would determine your thinking, your philosophy and you ask yourself do I want the real change in Nigeria by bringing a new set of people, who have a proper orientation of politics into the system,” he said.

He wondered why Wike would capitulate after saying on a national television that he would never leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the All Progressives Congress (APC). “Wike said with all sense of responsibility and seriousness that he will never leave malaria (PDP) and go to cancer (APC), but that is what he has just done, such a man will now become a minister.

“You will find out that his politics is very toxic. He is somebody without any iota of integrity,” Ubani said. When asked if he had any advice for President Tinubu before releasing the list of the second batch of ministers, Ubani said that he didn’t have any advice for him, saying that “whatever he wants to do, let him do; let him go ahead. I had given him my initial advice.”