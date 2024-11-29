Tinubu, Macron Witness Nigeria-France Business Agreement

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron participated in the Nigeria-France Business Council meeting held at the Élysée Palace on Thursday.

The high-level event showed the commitment of both nations to strengthening economic ties and fostering bilateral trade.

A major highlight of the meeting was the signing of a landmark agreement between Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), and French Finance Minister Antoine Armand.

The agreement aims to enhance financial collaboration, deepen investments, and boost trade relations between Nigeria and France.

The presence of both Presidents at the event marked the importance of the partnership.

This is expected to open new avenues for economic growth and cross-border opportunities.

The Nigeria-France Business Council continues to serve as a strategic platform for advancing mutual interests in trade, energy, and innovation.

This collaboration further cements the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and France, reflecting a shared vision for sustainable economic development.

