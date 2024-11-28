Tinubu, Macron Set For Political, Diplomatic Discussions

Share

President Bola Tinubu and his wife Oluremi arrived in Paris on Wednesday evening for a three-day state visit to fortify NigeriaFrance relations with France.

They were received at the Orly Airport by the French Republican Guard, marking a ceremonial start to his visit.

According to the Presidency, the official engagements will begin on Thursday at the historic Les Invalides, where French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will warmly receive Tinubu. The visit will continue with a reception at the Palais de l’Élysée, honouring the Nigerian leader.

The visit aimed to enhance bilateral ties, focusing on key areas such as agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition. It promises substantial benefits for Nigeria.

Macron, Tinubu will address initiatives to boost youth exchange programs and enhance skills in automation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The visit includes strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values concerning finance, solid minerals, trade and investment, and communication.

Additionally, both leaders would attend a session hosted by the France-Nigeria Business Council, coordinating private sector involvement in economic development.

Brigitte Macron and Nigeria’s First Lady will discuss empowering women, children, and vulnerable populations through Nigeria’s First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative. The President and his wife will attend a state dinner hosted by the French President before their departure.

