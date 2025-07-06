Tinubu, Lula Forge Agric, Food Security Alliance

President Bola Tinubu has assured that all bottlenecks hindering Nigeria’s agricultural and livestock production potential will be removed to achieve food sovereignty and boost exports.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Copacabana Forte in Brazil, President Tinubu emphasized that bureaucratic delays had long hindered progress in the sector.

He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to remove these obstacles and fast-track reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s economy for global competitiveness, particularly in agriculture.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said Nigeria would streamline and accelerate all technical agreements with Brazil in key sectors, including trade, aviation, energy transition, food and agricultural development, mining, and natural resource exploration.

He praised Brazil’s global reputation in agricultural research and development, describing the South American nation as a model for food production.

He also noted the vast potential for collaboration between both countries, especially in livestock, poultry, fisheries, and Nigeria’s emerging blue economy.

“We are ready for a strong partnership and immediate action to stimulate food production,” Tinubu said. “Subnational governments in Nigeria have a pivotal role to play in complementing federal efforts to position agriculture as a major source of employment and revenue.”

In response, President Lula da Silva pledged that all pending agreements with Nigeria would be reviewed, updated, and signed during Tinubu’s next visit. He agreed that excessive bureaucracy must be eliminated to ensure swift and impactful results. Lula also promised that Brazil’s renowned agricultural research institutions would collaborate with Nigeria to support livestock farming.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, reaffirmed that President Tinubu had consistently prioritized food security and that the administration would actualize this vision through strategic local and international partnerships. Kyari noted that Nigeria already holds a competitive edge in fertiliser production that can be further leveraged.

Also speaking, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, outlined three key areas of partnership with Brazil: disease and health management, sanitary services, and research into genetic materials and improved breeds.

The bilateral meeting was attended by key Nigerian officials, including the governors of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia; Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago; Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; and Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed the readiness of subnational governments to align with the federal government’s agricultural framework. He welcomed the inclusion of a business forum in the visit, noting that it would generate fresh ideas and mobilize resources needed to revamp Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Ahmed.