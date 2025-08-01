Tinubu Lectures Youths On Social Media Potential

On Friday, at the opening of the two-day Progressive Digital Media Summit, themed “Unveiling the Critical Role of New Media in National Development,” held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu urged young Nigerians to leverage the power of new media to foster national unity rather than division, advocating for a digital culture grounded in compassion, discipline, and patriotism.

He described the media as a key driver of national progress.

“The theme of this gathering, ‘Unveiling the Central Role of New Media in National Development’, perfectly captures the spirit of our time and the aspirations of our nation. Across Nigeria, we are witnessing a remarkable surge of creativity and ambition, especially among our youth

“From developing innovative digital platforms to building vibrant online communities, young Nigerians are demonstrating extraordinary ingenuity and a steadfast commitment to progress. You are not waiting to be invited into the future; you are actively building it.

“It is creating jobs, empowering millions of young people, breaking down traditional barriers to political participation, and giving voice to communities that were previously unheard.

Your generation has seized this moment. You are using digital tools to innovate, educate, and demand accountability. But as your influence grows, so too must our shared sense of purpose and responsibility.

“I urge you to continue harnessing these platforms for the greater good. Build businesses that employ others. Create content that uplifts and inspires. Use your influence to foster unity, not division.”

The President also warned of the dangers posed by misinformation in the digital age, emphasizing the need for responsible use of online platforms.

“We live in a world where disinformation spreads rapidly. Before you amplify anything, pause. Let Nigeria’s digital space reflect the values that bind us together: connection, compassion, discipline, and patriotism.

“Patriotism is not about slogans or political theatre. It is measured by what we contribute to the common good. Every app you design, every story you tell, every brand you build, it all tells the world who we are and what we stand for.

“This administration understands the importance of this digital frontier. That is why we are investing strategically in digital infrastructure and broadband expansion. Internet access must no longer be a luxury for a few, it is a right for all Nigerians.

“We are supporting innovation through initiatives like the National Digital Innovation Forum and nurturing the startup ecosystem by promoting growth-oriented policies and minimizing unnecessary regulation. At the same time, we are committed to cybersecurity. Every Nigerian has the right to be protected, both physically and digitally.”

President Tinubu lauded Nigerian youths as the country’s greatest asset, highlighting their innovation, drive, and commitment as crucial to Nigeria’s development.

He urged them to leverage their digital platforms not merely for self-promotion but to inspire positive change and national cohesion

“Use your platforms not just for self-expression or retaliation, but for problem-solving. Build solutions that meet the needs of our people. Mentor others. Champion digital literacy and promote accountability in every part of society.

“Let your leadership be defined by integrity. Let your digital footprint reflect the very best of our nation. Let your actions tell the story of a generation that didn’t wait for permission to lead, but stepped forward with clarity and courage.”