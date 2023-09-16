Tinubu Leaves for U.S.to Attend UNGA, Meets Biden, Others

To Engage CEOs of Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Others to Attract Investments

President Bola Tinubu will tomorrow (Sunday) leave for New York, United States of America (USA) to attend the 2023 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. This was disclosed yesterday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who briefed newsmen on the President’s schedule in the US.

He added that the President would be meeting the US President, Joe Biden, alongside other world leaders on the sideline of the event. Ngelale also said the President would be meeting with chief executive officers (CEOs) of major American companies with a view to wooing them to invest in Nigeria’s economy and thereby generate taxes and create jobs for Nigerians.

He would also be signing bilateral agreements with other countries, Ngelale added, just as he would be holding summits with some identified world leaders on the sideline of the UNGA meeting. The President would prioritise investments in the US aside getting bilateral agreements on security among others, he stated.

He said: “Aside from the engagements he’s going to be having at the General Assembly, aside from the act of participation that the Nigerian delegation will be engaging in at the Assembly there are a series of very important side activities that will have wide ranging ramifications on the Nigerian economy.

“As you are well aware, following Mr. President’s very successful trip to New Delhi for the G-20, and the staggering amount of investment he has been able to attract to Nigeria in a very short period of time. He is going to continue advancing very aggressively on his economic development, diplomatic drive, to aggressively attract foreign direct investment into the country.

“So with that, I would like to inform you that His Excellency, Mr. President will be having the following meetings with major chief executives and leaders of multinational firms cutting across multiple sectors of the economy.

“He will be meeting with the President of the Microsoft company worldwide, Brad Smith, with respect to how we can deepen digital transformation in the country, and to how we can expand the digital economic footprint in the country to ensure that our micro and small enterprises will have access to the internet and have access to other smart technologies that will facilitate their ability to transact business quickly and efficiently.

“Mr. President will also be meeting with Sir Nick Clegg, who is the president of Global Affairs for Meta technologies. It is expected to be a wide ranging conversation with respect to how we can leverage on new innovations such as artificial intelligence and certain other applications to impact the way we do business in Nigeria.

“His Excellency will also be meeting with the global CEO of General Electric. Of course, General Electric is a very well-known international organisation that cuts across multiple sectors, they have very deep involvement in the energy sector of electric power generation aviation; you know, engine production for multiple modes of transportation, among many other inputs.

“So we expect that to be a very important interaction.” Furthermore, His Excellency, Mr. President will be meeting with the global CEO of Exxon Mobil Oil and Gas Company.

“We see this as a major opportunity to once again lay out in detail what Nigeria has on offer with respect to the implementation of the petroleum industry Act and the fiscal and tax incentives that are being put forward by President Bola Tinubu to further advance investment in the oil and gas sector not just in terms of oil, but more in terms of gas.

“But even in the oil sector, he’s looking very closely at what we can do deep offshore and some of the associated opportunities in that sphere. “Again, these are just one-on-one meetings with these delegations.

These are just a few of them. “Mr. President will be participating in the Africa Global Business Initiative, essentially, another platform that’s more like a roundtable where you’re going to have lucrative enterprises, high level, chief executives from around the world, that wanting to listen in on what African leaders with particular attention to the Nigerian president, what he has to say, in terms of the opportunities available to invest in Nigeria across sectors, that’s going to be another major opportunity.

“He will also be presiding over an event that is the Nigeria Small and Medium Scale Business Summit. And this is really a very strategic one. “The President is determined to ensure that we don’t just look at large industries that we key in on opportunities that are being presented by Nigerian Owned Small and medium scale enterprises, putting our own MSMEs in a position to make an impact in foreign markets.

“Yes, the President is focused on attracting foreign direct investment, attracting jobs, attracting new tax revenues into the shores of our country. “But he’s also focused on making sure that home- grown Nigerian companies have fair and equal access to foreign and international markets.

“This is a major aspect of the kind of wealth creation that Mr. President envisions in his renewed hope agenda. “So we are going to do everything we can to support Nigerian small, micro and medium scale enterprises as they look to expand their operations beyond the shores of Nigeria and that is what that sum- mit is intending to do.”

In addition to that, the President will be speaking at the UN High Level reform of the global financial architecture. This is a sequel to the engagement mr. the president was in Paris. It will essentially allow our president to lay out his vision for a fairer international financial system that does not any longer leave out developing countries from the decision making table.

He’s very determined to drive this and he’s leading it from the front and that’s a very important engagement on his schedule. Aside from that, there will be two major summits at the UN.