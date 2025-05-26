Tinubu Leaves For Lagos To Mark ECOWAS 50th Anniversary

Share

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday leave Abuja for Lagos to celebrate, along with other leaders, the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The ECOWAS golden jubilee was flagged off in Accra in April.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the Lagos events would include reenacting the 1975 declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Victoria Island.

At the Eko Hotels and Suites event, Tinubu, also the Chairman of ECOWAS, would highlight the economic bloc’s milestones.

Chairman of the NIIA and former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, would review the bloc’s 50-year journey, which panellists at the NIIA would later analyse.

The only surviving Head of State who signed the ECOWAS declaration, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), would participate in all the ceremonies and deliver a speech at the Eko Hotels.

Dr Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, would deliver the welcome address.

While in Lagos, the President would, on Saturday, May 31, commission some projects of the administration.

Among them are Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, the flag-off of Section II of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, and the 7th Axial Road.

The President would virtually commission Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road and Yakasai-Zalli Road and flag off the Kano Northen By-pass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur Malumfashi, and Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.

Tinubu would observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.

