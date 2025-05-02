Tinubu Leaves For Katsina On 2-Day Visit

Share

President Bola Tinubu will today embark on a two-day official visit to Katsina State.

A statement yesterday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the visit will focus on security and development priorities in the north-western state.

“During the visit, the President will meet with key stakeholders to assess the security situation in the state,” Onanuga said. “He will commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanised Centre and a 24-kilometre dual carriageway completed by Governor Dikko Umar Radda.”

Aside from official duties, Tinubu will also attend the wedding ceremony of the Radda’s daughter. The president is expected to return to Abuja after the engagements tomorrow.

