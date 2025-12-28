Tinubu Leaves For Europe Ahead Of UAE Trip

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday departed Lagos for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and ahead of his official visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

President Tinubu was invited by the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to participate in the 2026 edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, scheduled to hold early January in the emirate.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the week-long summit is an annual global platform that convenes leaders from government, business and civil society to shape the future of sustainable development.

The summit, themed “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” will focus on connecting ambition with action across innovation, finance and people, while showcasing practical pathways for advancing global sustainability with confidence.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the summit.