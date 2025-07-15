New Telegraph

July 15, 2025
Tinubu Leads Buhari’s Body To Daura For Burial

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday led the body of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on its way to Daura for burial.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu received the body on arrival at the Katsina airport at 2 pm from the United Kingdom (UK) from a Federal Government delegation led by Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Members of the Military burial party, comprising of serving officers equivalent to the rank of Major General across the service, have placed the body in the Ambulance for the journey to Daura.

 

