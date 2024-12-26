Tinubu Laying Nigeria’s Foundation For Future – Primate Adelugba

Share

Prophet and spiritual leader, Primate Prophet Olukayode Adelugba of the C&S Church, El-Messaiah, Lagos has described President Bola Tinubu as a leader committed to laying a strong foundation for Nigeria’s future.

Speaking to journalists, Adelugba highlighted Tinubu’s administration as a pivotal moment for the nation’s development.

The cleric who predicted Tinubu’s rise to power in 2023, urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the government implements policies designed to address decades of systemic decay.

Primate Adelugba stated that Tinubu’s approach focuses on creating a legacy rather than seeking immediate political gain. “What our past leaders were supposed to build over 40 years is what our current president, Tinubu, is attempting to establish now,” he said.

“You cannot repair the damage done over decades within four years. Patience is crucial because Tinubu is doing the right thing.”

While acknowledging the challenges faced by citizens, Adelugba compared the current situation to the confusion of witnessing an office being rearranged. “Once it’s in order, you’ll appreciate it,” he noted, urging Nigerians to see beyond the short-term discomfort.

Addressing concerns about individuals within the president’s circle, the prophet emphasized the need for prayers. “There are many benefiting from the corrupt systems of the past who don’t want change. But Tinubu is determined, and God is guiding him,” he said, adding that the administration aims to foster regional self-reliance and fairness.

Adelugba also called on Christians to support the government through prayers, even if they do not fully understand its policies. “We must support what is right and pray for our leaders,” he said.

The cleric praised the administration’s efforts in improving security. “The calmness we’re experiencing now is proof that their strategies are working,” he remarked, expressing optimism for continued progress in governance and stability.

In addressing divisions within the Christian community, Primate Adelugba explained that these differences are part of God’s design. “Different denominations serve as advertisements to attract people in different ways. What matters is that we do not condemn one another,” he said, urging Christians to focus on their shared mission of love and service.

Looking ahead, Adelugba advised Nigerians to trust God’s plan and remain prayerful. “Let God execute His plans. We must trust Him and support those He is using for His purpose,” he stated.

On international affairs, the prophet spoke about former U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the political scene. He commended Trump’s love for humanity and predicted success in his second tenure, citing his belief in God as a guiding force.

Adelugba expressed concern for the Yoruba people, urging them to recognize Tinubu as a significant opportunity for progress. “Tinubu is a gift to the Yoruba nation. His leadership can achieve their goals without causing division,” he said, calling for unity and patience.

As the new year approaches, Primate Adelugba urged prophets to seek God’s guidance and focus on intercession rather than sensational predictions. “Prophecy is not about predicting doom but about guiding people in alignment with God’s will,” he said.

Primate Adelugba concluded with a message of hope and prayer for Nigeria, expressing confidence in the nation’s journey to the “promised land.”

Share

Please follow and like us: