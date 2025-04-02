Tinubu Laying Foundation For Better Nigeria – Shettima

Share

The wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, has said that President Bola Tinubu is laying the foundation for a better Nigeria with his economic policies, various empowerment initiatives, and investments in several sectors of the economy.

This came as she called on the people to be more constructive in their criticism of the administration instead of attacking it for political reasons.

According to a release by Kwapchi Bata Hamman, Special Assistant to the President on Media & ICT, Hajiya Shettima spoke on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during the annual Ramadan feast, which was attended by women groups and Students.

Emphasizing the determination of the Tinubu administration to leave a lasting legacy for future generations, she said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is baking a new cake for us who are alive today, and for the Nigerian children and grandchildren coming behind us. He is ably supported by our lovely First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.”

She noted that the President meant well for the people of Borno State as well as Nigerians in all parts of the country, urging citizens to always pray for the President and members of his cabinet.

“I can tell you that he (the President) means well, not only for the people of Borno but for the entire nation. We should not forget him and his subordinates in our prayers,” she added.

She further commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her contributions toward actualizing the administration’s agenda, especially through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which she said has positively impacted many lives, including women, children, and people with disabilities.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Maryam Babangida Centre for Women Development, Abuja, Asabe Bashir, urged women and the people of Borno State to imbibe the teachings of the just-concluded Ramadan.

She also sought the people’s support and prayers for President Tinubu, thanking him for choosing his deputy from Borno State.

On his part, the Speaker of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Tijjani Abubakar, appreciated the President for his support of Nigerian youths through various empowerment initiatives.

Additionally, Martins Ekunke, who spoke on behalf of the South-South, Yoruba, and Igbo communities residing in Borno State, commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for galvanizing support for people living with HIV/AIDS through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Among those who attended the annual Sallah feast hosted by Hajiya Shettima were the wife of the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hajiya Maryam Lawan; the wife of the Deputy Speaker, Hajiya Laure Musa-Askira; female commissioners and political appointees.

Also in attendance were women groups, members of the Borno State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students, as well as the leaders of the South-South, Igbo, and Yoruba communities residing in Borno State, among others.

