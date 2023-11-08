Tinubu: Lawyers Support Group Laud S’Court Ruling, Urge Caution In Appointments

The Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu LAMBAT has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima as the apex court in the country affirmed their worthwhile victory in the presidential election.

This was contained in a statement released by the group today in Lagos, and signed on its behalf, by the trio of Dotun Ajulo, Esq. the National Convener, Damian-Ukpa Ukpa, Co-Convener, South-East and Ogunbona Akinpelu National Secretary.

The group said, “Against all primordial attacks driven by sentiments and emotions allured in political party affiliation, it is commendable that our judiciary stood tall and genuine in conserving democracy by clearly distilling the issues raised in the appeal and justifiably dispensed with the same simplistically for every objective mind.”

The statement further said the constitution of the cabinet of the President Bola Tinubu administration is commendably one of the very best since 1999, as it genuinely reflects inclusiveness along political party lines, with impressive inclusion of women and young people. It said that the renewed hope is indeed beckoned.

“As a group, we have however observed certain choices of appointment which are not only insensitive but undermine the sacrifices of the supporters and loyalists of this administration.”

“Notable of such appointment is the recent announcement of Mr Fernandez Marcus Obiene as Special Adviser to the President on Justice Sector Reforms, Digital/ICT Innovative Technology under the Ministry of Justice.

It steers sinister feelings and confusion to see the person occupying such a very sensitive position possessing a character that is an antithesis of the hallowed office of justice that our dear President just appointed him to occupy.”

“Such a personality is not only dangerous to our interesting multicultural society, but it stands to divest our beautiful diversity of its taste. The personality of Fernandez Marcus Obiene, occupying such an office of our land, is a mockery of the institution of justice in our society, and indeed a defeat to the institution and its goals ab initio.

“We hold in strong doubt that such a character with such worrisome antecedents of ethnic hatred deserves any public office in our land for several unspeakable reasons as he may use such opportunity to promote division, acrimony, and disunity along ethnoreligious lines owing to his antecedent on the social-media space and other public fora.”

The statement further said the appointment of Fernandez Marcus Obiene into the “all-inclusive” administration of PBAT should have been greeted with wild applause, being a staunch supporter of the Labour Party but how do we explain that ethnic hater and supremacist who has always used all available platforms to promote ethnic hatred, discrimination, and other forms of prejudice against certain tribes and gender in the country.

“In one such obnoxious publication; the new appointee held that he detested Yoruba women for being generally dirty and he wouldn’t have a hug or close contact with any. This same character at a point referred to President Tinubu as “cancer to Nigeria’s democracy”.

“Whilst the door of appointment into public office should not be permanently shut against any Nigerian for his beliefs, affiliation, and choice, it is sacrosanct that we must ensure that we do not empower known promoters of hatred against tribes, culture, religion, and even humanity.”

“As a lawyers group, that was actively involved in the campaign and the entire electioneering process that brought about the victory of this administration at the poll, we demand the immediate removal of Fernandez Marcus Obiene, Esq. from the said appointment and any other future appointment, in other democratic climes, society takes thorough cognizance of such personalities to prevent them from getting close to any opportunity that would make them unleash the bestiality in them.”

“Those who come to equity must come with clean hands.” the statement concluded