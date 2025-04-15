Tinubu Launches LEEP To Create 2.5m Jobs In Two Years

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared that Nigeria is ready to lead in the future of work and prepared to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Tinubu made the declaration while officially unveiling the Labour, Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), designed to create 2.5 million jobs and opportunities within two years for unemployed Nigerians.

The programme, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is anchored on six core pillars: a job portal, digital nomads programme, vocational and entrepreneurship training, learning centres, a digital academy, and job fairs.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria is a land of vast opportunities that its youth can harness.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria and by extension, Africa is poised to become the world’s next growth frontier.

According to him, LEEP represents the fulfillment of a promise to build a Nigeria where every worker can reach their full potential and where technology enhances, rather than threatens, democracy.

“The road ahead may be challenging, but with our collective effort, determination, and faith in our shared potential, we will succeed,” he said.

“We are at the threshold of a new era, one where our workforce is empowered, our economy is strengthened, and our people are equipped to compete globally. This is a declaration that Nigeria is ready to lead in the future of work.”

Tinubu further stated: “I believe the future belongs to Africa. The trajectory of global growth faces Africa. One out of every four Black people is a Nigerian. By 2050, one out of every three will be Nigerian, and by the end of this century, Nigeria will be the most populous nation on Earth—one out of every two Black people will be Nigerian.

“Believe in Nigeria. Let’s make this country work. Let’s unite for its sake. Let’s work together to define the meaning and concept of modern progress. I believe tomorrow will be better than today.”

The president appealed to young Nigerians to remain in the country and build the nation rather than migrate in search of greener pastures.

“Opportunities abound. All we need is to upgrade and reskill our youths. They don’t need to japa from the comfort of their homes in Lagos, Onitsha, or Sokoto. You can create jobs right where you are.”

He added that Nigeria’s strength lies in its people, their ingenuity, resilience, and determination.

Tinubu called for multi-sectoral collaboration to support the initiative.

“Starting from our six geopolitical zones, we are laying the foundation for inclusive progress. Yet, government cannot do this alone. I call upon the private sector, civil society, trade unions, and international partners to join us. This is a collective effort.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, noted that unemployment remains one of the most pressing social problems globally, especially among the youth.

“In Nigeria, factors such as economic instability, poor-quality education and training, and an unfriendly business environment contribute to high unemployment rates,” he said.

Dingyadi explained that LEEP is a deliberate intervention by the government to tackle these issues by focusing on skilling and entrepreneurship.

“Through this programme, our target is to create millions of jobs annually and significantly reduce unemployment. One of LEEP’s key strategies is to identify marketable skills, build youth capacity in those areas, and match them with labour market demand while also promoting self-employment.”

He added that the initiative would also address related issues such as security and economic development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, described Nigeria’s unemployment crisis as “a clear and present danger” to the nation’s future.

She said the ministry is determined to equip Nigerians with the skills and platforms needed to thrive in all sectors of the economy—from factories and farms to tech hubs and marketplaces.

Onyejeocha emphasized that LEEP aims to expand access to sustainable employment, equip Nigerians with industry-relevant skills, stimulate entrepreneurship, support economic diversification, and serve as a national aggregator of real-time labour market data.

“With LEEP, we are setting a clear national target: to directly and indirectly create at least 2.5 million sustainable jobs within two years while laying the foundation for long-term growth and productivity.

“Make no mistake—LEEP is not just a programme; it is an institutional shift. A signal that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is stepping up to play its full constitutional role: training, upskilling, coordinating, and connecting Nigerians to meaningful work,” she added.

