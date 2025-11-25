Tinubu Launches Global Flood Disaster Management Project

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Global Flood Disaster Management Project (GFDMP), a multi-year initiative designed to mitigate the impact of climate change on Nigeria’s food systems.

Represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, at the launch in Abuja, the President said the project aims to transition Nigeria from a reactive approach to flooding to a proactive and preventive strategy.

He noted that the effects of climate change are ongoing and require solutions that are strategic, coordinated and sustainable.

“Resilience is not built in a moment, but through consistent investment, planning, monitoring and innovation over time,” he said.

Tinubu described the GFDMP as a major step in addressing climate-related disasters that destroy farmlands, displace families and damage infrastructure nationwide. He added that Nigeria is proud to join the global movement supporting better disaster management.

“Our government has already prioritised early warning systems, modern hydrological infrastructure, improved disaster-response coordination and environmental protection,” he said, adding that the GFDMP would strengthen these efforts through global expertise and technological support.

He pledged the federal government’s full cooperation and commitment to ensuring that the multi-year programme reaches every community in need.

“Let today mark the beginning of a new era, one in which nations no longer face floods with fear, but with preparation; no longer with vulnerability, but with resilience; no longer with isolation, but with partnership,” the President said.

He stressed that the GFDMP provides a clear roadmap and called for collective will, consistent investment and shared resolve to achieve its goals.

“As we launch this initiative, let us remember that flood resilience is not a luxury; it is a necessity. It is a responsibility we owe to our citizens today and to our children tomorrow,” he added.