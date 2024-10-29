Tinubu Launches Emblem Appeal For 2025 Armed Forces 

Share

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu has launched the 2025 Armed Forces of Nigeria Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund.

Tinubu who presided over the launch of the emblem at the State House thanked the Armed Forces for their role as the first line of defence in protecting the country.

He also commended them for the recent successes recorded in fighting all threats to national security.

The President insisted it would be impossible to promote peace and development without security even as he commended the patriotic commitment of the Armed forces to Nigeria’s unity, stability and progress.

In appreciation of the efforts of fallen heroes to national security, the Secretary to the government of the Federation, George Akume, announced a donation of 500million naira on behalf of the Executives.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on behalf of the National Assembly made the donation of 200 million naira.

Also ,the Chief Defence of Staff, Christopher Musa announced donations of 50million naira on behalf of Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetoken.

Share

Please follow and like us: