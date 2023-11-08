Tinubu Launches Digital System For Birth, Death Registration

Nigeria has taken a step towards digitisation with the launch of the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (CRVS) and Geospatial Data Repository.

The system was launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday to move away from paper-based recording of vital events to a state-of-the-art digital solution that meets international standards.

The National Population Commission (NPC) said the digital platform will cover all civil registrations including birth registration, stillbirth registration, birth attestation, adoption, marriage notification, divorce notification, migration and death.

“The introduction of the digital CRVS and Geospatial Data Repository will enable Nigerians to access digital records from anywhere in the world,” said NPC Chairman Nasir Isa Kwarra.

“This will eliminate the need for physical appearance at registration centres and in the long run reduce the number of unregistered individuals in the country.”

The NPC disclosed that the system is designed to generate accurate and comprehensive demographic data for policy-making, planning, monitoring and evaluation of development programmes and projects.

The launch of CRVS is also expected to improve service delivery across various sectors, including education, health and social protection. It will aid in effective planning and improve access to basic services for every citizen, regardless of their geographic location.

President Tinubu while launching the programme, commended the NPC for taking the proactive step towards digitisation and said the population remains the greatest asset of the nation in the development process.

“Collecting accurate and reliable information is an essential governance activity which is also consistent with our renewed hope agenda. The commission will therefore be supported in the conduct of the next census,” said Tinubu.

“May I, in a special way, thank the private solution providers for this laudable project and assure them that the Federal Government of Nigeria will always extend their hand of partnership to all private investors that want to partner with this government at all levels.”

Tinubu also stated that his administration is open to business as well as areas of partnerships with relevant stakeholders.