Tinubu Launches 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, Hails Troops’ Bravery

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund at the State House, commending the courage and dedication of Nigerian troops confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other security threats across the country.

Speaking ahead of the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, the President emphasized the nation’s obligation to “honor the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answer the call to serve.”

He described the day as a solemn reminder of the cost of peace and the enduring importance of national unity, noting that the sacrifices of Nigeria’s military heroes have significantly strengthened national stability.

“Today, we pay tribute to veterans and salute our serving troops who continue to confront terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other security challenges. Their resilience, often in the face of grave danger, remains a source of national pride,” he said.

President Tinubu lauded the Armed Forces for demonstrating exceptional courage across multiple theatres of operation, restoring normalcy to affected communities, and reinforcing national stability.

He highlighted the administration’s efforts to foster collaboration among security agencies, resulting in the surrender of tens of thousands of insurgents, neutralization of key terrorist leaders, and the rescue of numerous captives.

He also noted gains in maritime security, the containment of oil theft and piracy, and the acquisition of advanced capabilities for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Significantly, the President disclosed that the Ministry of Defence is developing a comprehensive program to reclaim ungoverned spaces across Nigeria. Leveraging the expertise of retired military personnel, the initiative aims to strengthen security, restore government presence, and transform previously insecure areas into hubs of economic activity while preventing the resurgence of violence.

“This initiative is designed to strengthen security, revitalize local economies, and prevent violence in communities previously affected by insecurity,” he explained.

In a bid to encourage national participation, the Ministry of Defence has also introduced the “Thank a Soldier” QR code platform, allowing Nigerians at home and abroad to send messages of appreciation to troops. The initiative promotes digital engagement and encourages youth involvement in national service.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians to reject divisive rhetoric, promoting respect, tolerance, and mutual understanding instead.

He described the country’s diversity as a natural asset that must be protected, stressing that national unity remains essential to Nigeria’s progress and stability.

“As we launch the 2026 emblem, I urge all Nigerians to wear it with pride. It symbolizes sacrifice, honor, and national gratitude,” the President concluded.