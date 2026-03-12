Tinubu Lauds UNDP, Seeks Closer Collaboration For Dev’t

The Federal Government on Thursday commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its years of support through developmental programmes, affirming that the government will continue to leverage the agency’s expertise to accelerate its reform initiatives.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, gave the commendation at the Presidential Villa when he received the UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, on a courtesy visit.

“UNDP has been around in this country for a long time, and some of the things you have done across a wide range of areas are commendable. I want to thank you once more for your support for President Tinubu’s reform programmes,” the Chief of Staff said.

“For instance, you talked about the Made-in-Nigeria policy, which is part of Mr. President’s reform agenda through which he seeks to bring a strong commitment to industrialisation into his administration. Some call it Nigeria First.

“The President is passionate about it. We had the local content policy in the oil industry, but this is a much wider concept. How can we practicalise this and make it work with all its value chains and the benefits that come with it, employment, economic growth, among others,” he added.

The Chief of Staff said Nigeria would also welcome the agency’s intervention in promoting greater female participation in politics and governance, as seen in some other African countries. He noted that the agency’s experience in other regions could help Nigeria achieve the desired results without offending cultural or religious sensibilities.

Gbajabiamila added that the agency could further assist the country in areas such as poverty reduction, education, agriculture, and the mining sector.

Earlier, the UNDP Resident Representative expressed appreciation for the cordial relationship her agency has enjoyed with Nigeria during her two years in the country. She also commended President Tinubu’s leadership, describing it as “inspirational and encouraging.”

“We are here to explore how we can continue to position Nigeria as the leader and giant of Africa, and to ensure that we support Nigeria’s development initiatives and aspirations.

“We are also here to reflect on some of the things we can do as the largest development agency in the United Nations system,” she said.

Ms. Attafuah explained that with the exit of many donors, the agency is shifting from a project-based approach to a government-financed, long-term thematic strategy. She said it is important for national governments to take ownership of their development initiatives through prudent resource utilisation.

She added that the UNDP sees the Made-in-Nigeria policy as a developmental catalyst capable of creating jobs and driving economic competitiveness, trade, and innovation.

Attafuah also revealed that the UNDP had unveiled the University Graduate Hub initiative, through which graduates can upload prototypes of their products and innovations to connect with potential financiers.

She added that the agency is also exploring collaboration with Nigeria in the education and energy sectors.