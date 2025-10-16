Tinubu Lauds Sulaiman For Strengthening Legislative Capacity At 60

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, on his 60th birthday, commending him for his exceptional contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s legislative capacity and deepening democratic governance.

In a statement on Thursday, the President praised Sulaiman for his distinguished career in academia and public service, highlighting his previous roles as Minister of National Planning, Deputy Chairman of the National Planning Commission, and currently as Director-General of NILDS.

Tinubu acknowledged Sulaiman’s commitment to research, teaching, and policy development, as well as his leadership in building institutional capacity at NILDS and training lawmakers and policymakers across Nigeria and West Africa.

“Under Professor Sulaiman’s leadership, NILDS has become a true centre of excellence for legislative studies and democratic development,” the President said.

President Tinubu also lauded Sulaiman’s dedication to national service, describing him as “a scholar of repute and a patriot whose work continues to advance Nigeria’s democratic institutions.”

He extended his best wishes to the NILDS boss on the occasion of his 60th birthday, praying for continued health, wisdom, and greater accomplishments in service to the nation.