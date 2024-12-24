Tinubu Lauds Shobanjo’s Transformational Impact On Nigeria’s Advertising Industry

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, a trailblazer in Nigeria’s advertising and marketing communications sector, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu hailed Dr. Shobanjo as a distinguished entrepreneur, broadcaster, and advertising professional whose stellar career has left an indelible mark on the nation’s marketing communications industry.

Dr. Shobanjo began his illustrious journey with the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation before joining Grant Advertising in 1971.

Rising to the position of deputy managing director in 1976, he later co-founded Insight Communications in 1980.

Under his leadership, Insight revolutionized Nigeria’s advertising landscape, expanding into other areas such as public relations (Quadrant) and media independence (All Seasons Mediacom), eventually consolidating these entities under the Troyka Organisation.

Tinubu also highlighted Dr. Shobanjo’s foray into security services with the founding of Halogen Security in 1992, showcasing his versatility as a visionary entrepreneur.

The President praised Shobanjo’s transformative contributions to the advertising industry, emphasizing its role in economic growth, societal development, and infrastructure expansion.

He described Shobanjo as a beacon of discipline, integrity, and dedication, whose career continues to inspire young professionals in Nigeria and beyond.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that Dr. Shobanjo’s extensive knowledge and experience would continue to guide the next generation of practitioners, fostering best practices that align with Nigeria’s development goals.

