November 21, 2025
November 21, 2025
Tinubu Lauds Ribadu For Exceptional Integrity, Devotion To Public Service At 65

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu’s exceptional integrity and lifelong devotion to public service, which has left enduring marks on Nigeria’s governance and security institutions on his 65th birthday on Friday.

While extending warm greetings to him, the President described Ribadu as a principled reformer, an accomplished security professional, and a steadfast defender of Nigeria.

According to a press release by Bayo Onanuga, the Presidential spokesman, Tinubu recalled his pioneering leadership at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he championed accountability and strengthened the nation’s anti-corruption framework.

“Since we struck a close relationship over 15 years ago, I have come to acknowledge and appreciate Nuhu’s honesty, forthrightness and camaraderie.

“As a prominent member of our Renewed Hope Agenda team, I have found Nuhu to be a patriotic, loyal, and candid individual.

“As Nuhu turns 65 today, I fervently pray that Almighty Allah will grant him good health and greater wisdom to continue serving our beloved country,” the President said.

