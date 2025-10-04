Tinubu Lauds Otti Over Transformation Of Abia

The ongoing transformation in Abia State, especially in road and building infrastructure, has caught the admiration of President Bola Tinubu, who was in the State to commission some of the projects completed by Governor Alex Otti.

At a reception organised in his honour at the Enyimba stadium, Aba, after commissioning the renovated Dr Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, the six-lane Port Harcourt Road, Ohanku, Ndoki and other roads and streets in Aba, President Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, lauded Otti’s leadership approach, which he acknowledged has recovered and restored the lost glory of Aba, the commercial city.

The President described the mammoth crowd that trooped out to welcome him, at the venues of the commissioning and the civic reception at the stadium, as an eloquent expression of love for him, the Governor, and for the infrastructural development taking place in Abia State.

“Since I came by 10 am, we have been commissioning projects. First was the Michael Okpara Auditorium, a legacy project, a beauty to behold. The wonder of recovering the long-abandoned Port Harcourt Road by the construction giant, Julius Berger, Ohanku Road strongly built and 6 other Roads across Aba, the famous Enyimba City.

“The way and speed your Governor is going, by the end of his remaining five and a half years, the entire State will be fully recovered.

“I commend your Governor very highly. He is a sound economist and a very experienced personality. I have no doubt that through him, Abia has recovered her lost glory.

“Governor, I thank you very much, and I commend you for the great work you are doing, and I thank the leaders of Abia State, irrespective of political leanings,” President Tinubu stated.

He also noted that Abia State is very important in the economic development plans of Nigeria, and assured that his government is committed to helping the sub-nationals to develop and deliver good governance to the people.

The President highlighted many projects his administration is carrying out in the South East and solicited more support from Nigerians.

“I am committed to helping and working with your Governor to ensure that the Abia people fully take back their State.

“Let me assure the people of the State that we are committed to helping the sub-nationals. The removal of fuel subsidy is getting a lot of monumental projects across the country.

“We are witnessing the gains of the removal of subsidy here in Abia State. It is happening in other States of Nigeria,” President Tinubu maintained.

In his speech, Governor Alex Otti said the road projects commissioned are of great economic and social importance to the Aba business community.

“Our joy is boundless, and for millions of people who live in this city, this day shall remain a background in our memory. Port Harcourt Road, which at some point mirrored Aba’s regrettable decline, has now returned triumphantly to its place in destiny.

“It is projected that the economic impact of these roads could see the value of Aba’s gross domestic product rise significantly in the medium to long term.

“I have no doubt that over the next 12 months, the volume of trade between Aba and other business capitals in the country will double,” Governor Otti asserted.

The Governor requested Mr President to help in the development of a functional rail network in the Southeast and South-South region, as well as exploring how the seaports closest to businesses in the region could be optimised to drive the export of goods.

While responding to a request by Senator Abaribe on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Governor Otti informed the gathering that he is in talks with Mr President, assuring that he would be released sooner rather than later.

“I can assure you that I am engaging with Mr President and he is favourably disposed to it (releasing of Nnamdi Kanu). And I’m sure that in no distant future, Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom,” Gov. Otti stated.

The Senator representing Abia South senatorial zone, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, while acknowledging the good projects of Governor Alex Otti, made a case for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Mr President, saying that it would calm the nerves and bring lasting peace in the South East.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu commended Governor Otti for the various projects he carried out in the State and urged him to do more, even as he applauded President Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy, which made more funds available for development.

He noted that Governor Otti’s development projects were too obvious to be ignored and underscored the need for more partnerships between the State and Federal governments.

President Tinubu was conferred with a Chieftaincy title of “Ụdọ Kpụ Enyi 1 of Abia State” by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, led by its Chairman, Eze Linus Nto Mbah.