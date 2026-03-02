Tinubu Lauds Olufunke Gbajabiamila’s Resilience At 96

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, a renowned community leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, on her 96th birthday.

The President celebrated with the mother of his Chief of Staff, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and extoled her resilience, industry, and remarkable life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

The President acknowledged the significant contributions of the matriarch of the Gbajabiamila family to the development of her community, Lagos State, and the nation, and lauded her historic record as the first female elected local government chairperson in the state.

Tinubu stated that as a United Kingdom-trained nurse, Mama Gbajabiamila was a role model in healthcare, using her experience and resources to inspire and mentor many in the noble profession.

The President prayed that Almighty God would continue to keep Mama Gbajabiamila in good health and strength, so that she may continue her good work.