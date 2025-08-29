Tinubu Lauds Okpebholo For Good Governance At 55

President Bola Tinubu has extolled the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, as he celebrates his 55th birthday.

In a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President rejoiced with the people of the state and described him as a committed democrat dedicated to serving his people.

He lauded Okpebholo for his devotion to the welfare of his people, especially at the grassroots, noting that his leadership reflects a strong

sense of responsibility and an uncommon bond with the people of Edo State.

The President acknowledged the Governor’s contributions to fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development in the state and urged him to sustain the tempo.

The Nigerian leader prayed for the Governor’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength as he steers the affairs of Edo State and contributes to Nigeria’s growth and progress for years to come.