Tinubu Lauds Okoya’s Entrepreneurship Virtues At 85

President Bola Tinubu had lauded the Chairman of Eleganza Group, Chief Razak Akanni Okoya for exemplifying the Nigerian Spirit of entrepreneurship, hard work and success as he turns 85.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President congratulated the esteemed industrialist and philanthropist.

The President said: “For over six decades, your endeavours and achievements have not only inspired countless businesses to succeed but also significantly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

“The companies and industries you established have created jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

“I am particularly delighted that your lifelong civic engagement has been centred on promoting the education and spiritual life of Nigerians.”

