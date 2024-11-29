Tinubu Lauds Okonjo-Iweala’s Reappointment As WTO DG

Share

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her reappointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

President Tinubu congratulated the former Nigeria’s Finance Minister in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, Tinubu is confident that her continued leadership will strengthen the international economic organization’s role.

Tinubu also offered Okonjo-Iweala his loyal support as she converges her reforms and dedication to equitable global trade practices, and tireless efforts to promote international cooperation.

“As a committed member of the WTO, ECOWAS, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Nigeria will continue to support the WTO’s mission to foster a fair, inclusive, and equitable multilateral trading system,” the statement said.

