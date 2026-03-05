Tinubu Lauds Obasanjo’s Historic Experience At 89

President Bola Tinubu felicitated former President and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 89th birthday today. The President rejoiced with Obasanjo, whose towering influence in the country, Africa, and beyond was significant.

Tinubu noted the courage and sacrifices of the elder statesman, who previously served the nation as military Head of State from 1976 to 1979, handing over power to a civilian president in 1979, and later as the first civilian president in the fourth republic, 1999-2007.

He affirmed the historic experiences of the former leader, including leading troops to preserve Nigeria’s unity at the warfront, serving time in prison for speaking out against tyranny, and consistently pursuing Africa’s political and economic interests.