President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the successful reopening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), describing it as a landmark achievement in 2024.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Warri Refinery, which had been inactive for years, is now operating at 60% of its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity.

The refinery’s resumption of operations comes weeks after NNPCL restored production at the Port Harcourt Refinery, signalling significant progress in Nigeria’s energy sector.

This milestone reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to boosting local refining capacity and positioning Nigeria as a hub for downstream industrial activities in Africa.

President Tinubu praised NNPCL’s Group CEO, Mele Kyari, and his team for their dedication to revitalizing the nation’s refineries and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring energy efficiency and security.

He also called for accelerated repairs of the Kaduna Refinery and the second Port Harcourt Refinery to further enhance Nigeria’s crude oil refining capabilities.

“Today’s reopening of the Warri Refinery is a joyful and hopeful moment for Nigerians. It underscores our dedication to creating a better future and ensuring Nigeria reclaims its position as a major oil refining hub in Africa.

“I congratulate Mele Kyari and the entire NNPCL team for their remarkable efforts,” the President stated.

The Warri Refinery is expected to produce essential petroleum products such as Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and heavy and light Naphtha, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s energy needs and reducing dependency on imported fuel.

This achievement aligns with the comprehensive rehabilitation strategy initiated by the previous administration, which President Tinubu’s government is actively implementing to restore the full functionality of the nation’s four state-owned refineries.

