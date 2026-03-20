Tinubu Lauds Nigerians’ Creativity For Reinventing Past Images Into Modern History In UK

President Bola Tinubu, in London on Thursday, praised the creativity and resilience of Nigerians as they reinvented the images of the past into modern history.

According to a presss statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President made this commendation at Tate Modern, during a reception organised by the British Government as part of activities to mark the state visit and to celebrate the industry of Nigerians who are contributing significantly to the growth and development of the country.

Tinubu said, “The theme of the exhibition, Nigeria’s modernism, is more than just a title for an art show. It is a testament to revolution.

“It tells the story of a generation of Nigerian giants, who in the middle of the 20th century refused to be despised but chose to define themselves.”

He praised the creative ingenuity of Nigerians, who have created a timeless and enduring body of work through the fusion of the ancient and the modern.

Tinubu also used the occasion to assure the gathering that the Nigerian economy had navigated its way out of the dark tunnel of economic uncertainty and hopelessness, and the country is now moving into the bright future that Nigerians expect to unfold.

He advised the gathering not to be carried away by certain negative indices often bandied about by naysayers, affirming his trust in Nigerian citizens’ capacity to excel anywhere.

The UK Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, who organised the reception, welcomed the Nigerian President and First Lady, emphasising the strong strategic partnership between the UK and Nigeria, marked by mutual respect and cooperation.

He said that the annual trade between the two countries has reached £8.1 billion, with over half a million Nigerians contributing to the UK’s cultural and economic life.

Lammy highlighted Nigeria’s vibrant cultural influence globally, from art to entertainment, and underscored the ambition and future focus of the UK-Nigeria relationship, as exemplified by the ongoing trade and investment dialogue.

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who moderated the event, also highlighted a few accomplishments of Nigerians holding very important positions in the United Kingdom.

Present at the event were the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd); and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Others were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa; the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency and Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.