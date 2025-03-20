Tinubu Lauds NASS For Endorsing Emergency Proclamation In Rivers

Share

…says administrator’ll facilitate dialogues among conflicting parties within six months

…reaffirms determination to deepen collaboration with lawmakers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the National Assembly (NASS) for its decisive and patriotic ratification of the State of Emergency proclamation in Rivers State.

This came as the President affirmed that the state administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), would facilitate dialogues among the conflicting parties within the initial emergency period of six months to ensure the return of peace and good governance to the state.

The President said the emergency proclamation was a critical step to restoring stability after a protracted political crisis that paralysed governance in Rivers State and endangered national economic security for over 15 months.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu specifically commended the National Assembly’s leadership—Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, other principal officers and members—for prioritising the security and welfare of Rivers State people above partisan interests and other considerations.

He further acknowledged the lawmakers’ diligent review of classified security briefings, underscoring the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation.

“The crisis in Rivers State was at a perilous tipping point, threatening the security of vital oil and gas installations and undermining the national economy and the significant progress we have made in the reforms initiated since our administration commenced in May 2023,” the President remarked.

“As I detailed in my address to the nation on 18 March, the near-total collapse of governance, threats to federal economic assets, and the risk of widespread violence left no room for hesitation. This emergency measure is a lifeline to safeguard livelihoods, secure critical infrastructure, and restore democratic accountability.”

The President affirmed that the six-month emergency would empower the newly-appointed Sole Administrator to stabilise Rivers State, address systemic breakdowns, and facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the National Assembly to advance peace, economic resilience, and equitable development across Nigeria.

“Today’s decision exemplifies what our nation can achieve when unity of purpose and patriotism guide the action of leaders. We remain steadfast in pursuing a safer, more prosperous Nigeria—one where every citizen’s potential is safeguarded and nurtured,” he said.

The President thanked all Nigerians for their understanding and urged all stakeholders to support the restoration of peace in Rivers State.

