Tinubu Lauds Musawa’s Legal Career, Activism At 50

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, for her remarkable career as a lawyer and human rights activist dedicated to advocating for fairness and social justice as she Celebrates 50th birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President encouraged her to leverage her charismatic, responsive leadership to strengthen the relationship between the government and the dynamic creative sector.

He applauded her unique choice to celebrate the golden age quietly by giving back to the community and visiting orphanages and IDP camps disguised in a Burka.

This gesture, he said, reflected her commitment to service and compassion.

