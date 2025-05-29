New Telegraph

May 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Tinubu Lauds Masari’s…

Tinubu Lauds Masari’s Stabilizing Role In Polity At 75

President Bola Tinubu has praised former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, for his stabilizing influence on Nigeria’s political landscape as he marks his 75th birthday.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu congratulated the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund).

The President commended Masari’s humility, courage, visionary leadership, and broadmindedness, highlighting how these qualities have helped bridge diverse interests to promote peace, unity, and progress.

Tinubu also recognized Masari’s vital contributions to the successes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the 2015 general elections, particularly his role in fostering communication and negotiation among party members.

He prayed that Allah grants Masari long life, good health, and continued wisdom to serve the nation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Polio: Group Vaccinates 20,000 Children Across Three States
Read Next

Awka Capital Street Children To Return To School
Share
Copy Link
×