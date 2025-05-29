Tinubu Lauds Masari’s Stabilizing Role In Polity At 75

Share

President Bola Tinubu has praised former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, for his stabilizing influence on Nigeria’s political landscape as he marks his 75th birthday.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu congratulated the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund).

The President commended Masari’s humility, courage, visionary leadership, and broadmindedness, highlighting how these qualities have helped bridge diverse interests to promote peace, unity, and progress.

Tinubu also recognized Masari’s vital contributions to the successes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the 2015 general elections, particularly his role in fostering communication and negotiation among party members.

He prayed that Allah grants Masari long life, good health, and continued wisdom to serve the nation.

