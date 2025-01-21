Tinubu Lauds Keyamo For Commitments To His Administration’s Success At 55

Share

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his commitment to his administration’s success as he clocks 55 on Tuesday, January 21.

President Tinubu commended the learned silk for his dedication to transforming Nigeria’s aviation into one that is safe, efficient and customer-focused.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President noted the progress made in the sector over the past 15 months, especially the ratification of the Cape Town Convention for Aircraft Leasing, the commencement of lectures at the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), and the operationalisation of the National Flight Data Centre designed to enhance the safety management system in the aviation ecosystem.

Tinubu trusted that the outpouring of goodwill from family members, associates, and aviation industry stakeholders on this occasion would further inspire Keyamo to remain steadfast in enhancing service delivery in the industry.

The President wished Olorogun Keyamo many more years of good health, wisdom, and fulfilment in serving the nation.

