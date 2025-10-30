Tinubu Lauds Izunaso For Mobilising Support For Gov’t Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has commended Senator Osita Izunaso for his steadfast support and mobilisation efforts in promoting the administration’s reforms and policies as he marks his birthday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined family, friends, and associates in celebrating the former National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing him as a committed patriot whose contributions to national development have remained consistent.

President Tinubu recalled Senator Izunaso’s strategic roles in advancing the fortunes of the APC during the 2015, 2019, and 2023 general elections, and lauded his efforts in rallying support for the administration’s policies, particularly among members of the National Assembly.

He also acknowledged the senator’s valuable insights on national issues and his dedication to strengthening democratic institutions and governance structures in Nigeria.

The President prayed for Senator Izunaso’s continued good health, long life, and greater service to the nation.