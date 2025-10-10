Tinubu Lauds Interface Africa On Winning NextGen Innovation Challenge

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Al’amin Muhammed Idris, Chief Executive of Interface Africa, on winning the NextGen Innovation Challenge.

Interface Africa, representing Kaduna, won a cash award of £1.5 million at the challenge’s grand finale, held on Thursday at the Hilton London Paddington.

The NextGen Innovation Challenge is a national initiative spearheaded by the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) in partnership with UKALD London.

Inspired by the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the challenge was designed to unlock Nigerian youths’ innovative potential.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu on Friday commended Interface Africa for its effort in providing affordable solar financing to small businesses in Africa, noting that the cash award would support the company’s mission to increase access to clean energy in underserved communities.

The President strongly believed that the innovative potential of Nigerian youths was boundless; hence, his administration’s deliberate policies and programmes to harness and catalyse this vital resource.

Tinubu also commended the other 104 participants and encouraged them to keep innovating, improving lives, and shaping humanity’s future.