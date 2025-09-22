President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday celebrated the former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, as he clocks 68 on September 22.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Shema as a leader with a peculiar legacy of financial discipline.

The statement read, “President Tinubu joins family and friends to celebrate the visionary leader, whose legacy of statesmanship and financial discipline remains a reference in the country.

“The President commends Shema for his sense of patriotism and commitment to human and infrastructural development, noting his laudable interventions across sectors in Katsina.

“President Tinubu believes the former governor raised the standard of governance by investing in infrastructure during his tenure, which included new secondary schools, girl-child primary schools, Almajiri model schools, ICT and business institutes, clinics, and a 250-bed specialist hospital.”

The President prayed that God grant him years of good health