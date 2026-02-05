Tinubu Lauds Gov AbdulRazaq For Readiness To Confront Terrorists

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his people-centered governance and readiness to collaborate with the federal government to fight the recent terrorist threats in the state as he celebrates his birthday on Thursday.

The President described AbdulRazaq as a polymath and highly accomplished professional, acknowledging his years of entrepreneurship and leadership in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He stated that the governor’s years of experience and accomplishments in the private sector were evident in his stewardship of Kwara State today.

The President commended the governor for his people-centered governance, his concern for the security of the people, and his readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government to fight the recent terrorist threats in the state.

Tinubu also applauded AbdulRazaq’s investments in human capital development, particularly his introduction of the transformative KwaraLEARN programme in basic education to empower teachers.

He equally acknowledged the visible, credible infrastructure development in the state and encouraged the governor to continue delivering the dividends of good governance to the people of Kwara.

The President celebrated AbdulRazaq on his special day and wished him good health, strength, and more wisdom as he continues to serve the people of Kwara and the nation.