Tinubu Lauds Faleke For Incisive Contributions To National Discourse At 65

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Hon. James Abiodun Adeleke for his incisive contributions to national discourse as he celebrates his 65th birthday today.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President particularly appreciated Faleke’s strong advocacy for true federalism, prudent financial management, anti-corruption measures, transparency in public procurement, and youth empowerment.

He said Faleke’s extensive experience in the National Assembly and various leadership roles continued to benefit the people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

Faleke has been the representative for the Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives since 2011.

Tinubu acknowledged Faleke’s invaluable contributions and unwavering loyalty over the past two decades, emphasising his steadfast support during pivotal moments.

Reflecting on Faleke’s exemplary service as the chairman of the Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) from 2003 to 2011, the President further commended his pivotal leadership in orchestrating the successful 2022- 2023 presidential campaign, which paved the way for the Renewed Hope administration.

He praised Faleke for his instrumental role as the campaign’s lead strategist and for tirelessly working to ensure his and his party’s triumph.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty grants Hon. Faleke good health and gives him more opportunities to serve the nation diligently.

