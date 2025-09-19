Tinubu Lauds FAAN MD As New ACI Africa VP

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director (MD) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, on her election as Vice-President of Airports Council International (ACI) Africa.

President Tinubu conveyed his congratulatory message in a statement titled, ‘President Tinubu Congratulates FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku On Her Election As Vice President of ACI Africa’, and issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu hailed FAAN’s efforts in raising Nigeria’s aviation standards, which he said have attracted international recognition and also highlighted Kuku’s leadership record within ACI, which represents airports worldwide.

The President acknowledged the MD leadership and foresight, which earned her a position as Regional Advisor for Africa before she became a permanent member of the ACI World Governing Board.

“The President notes the sustained efforts and commitment of the FAAN management to making air transport in Nigeria safe, efficient, and reflective of the highest standards, which has attracted global recognition and commendations,” the statement partly read.