Tinubu Lauds Ex-Head Of State, Abubakar’s Commitment At 83

Share

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the former Head of State and elder statesman, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), for his commitment to peace and stability across African countries at 83.

In a personal tribute to the retired General, the President wrote: “I salute him for his decades of exceptional service to Nigeria, both in uniform and in retirement, and commend his steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and good governance across the African continent.

“General Abubakar’s legacy, particularly his role in leading Nigeria through a peaceful transition to democratic rule in 1999, remains a watershed moment in the nation’s history.

“His selfless act of handing over power paved the way for Nigeria’s Fourth Republic and strengthened the principle of constitutional democracy.”

Share