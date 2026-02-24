New Telegraph

February 24, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Lauds Ex-First…

Tinubu Lauds Ex-First Lady, Aisha Buhari, For Resilience At 55

President Bola Tinubu has commended former First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari for her resilience and discipline as she clocks 55.

In a tribute, the President described her as an Amazon, courageous and principled woman who is not afraid to stand alone on matters bordering on her values and ideals.

He wrote: “I join the family and friends of Hajiya Aisha Buhari to congratulate her on her 55th birthday. 55 is a significant milestone, and I celebrate with the former First Lady on this occasion. “Hajiya Buhari is an Amazon, a courageous and principled woman.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

She is not afraid to stand alone on matters bordering on her values and ideals. She is as ever certain as the North Star; a woman for all seasons. “Through her foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation, she has upheld the rights of women and children and provided succour to many families.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

AAAF, World Bank Train 90 Students On AI In Lagos
Read Next

Court Adjourns Cyberstalking Case Against Ex-NBA Benin Chair