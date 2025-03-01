Tinubu Lauds Eno’s Devt Strides, Bipartisanship

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno for his bipartisan approach to governance and his impressive developmental strides since assuming office.

The President gave this commendation during a meeting with Akwa Ibom stakeholders, led by Governor Eno, at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

“I must commend Akwa Ibom for this unity of purpose. Governor Umo is a godly man and a performer, and I congratulate him on the great achievements he has recorded.

“Akwa Ibom is blessed to have him as governor,” President Tinubu stated.

The President urged other leaders across the country to adopt a similar approach, prioritizing unity and development in their respective states.

President Tinubu affirmed that the Governor’s leadership style should be an example for other political leaders.

The President noted, “I have listened to the governor’s concerns about a deep-sea port and a state visit.

“You have a very good governor, and he has the fear of God and love for his people. I watch the Arise programme of the State and have been following developments.”

He emphasized that collaboration and inclusivity in governance are essential for addressing Nigeria’s challenges and called on all stakeholders to work together for the greater good of their states and the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Akwa Ibom delegation, Governor Eno expressed gratitude for the President’s support, particularly in facilitating the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and appointing prominent Akwa Ibom sons and daughters to key federal positions, including Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Governor Eno praised President Tinubu for implementing strategic policies aimed at improving the nation’s fortunes and pledged the unwavering support of the Akwa Ibom people for his administration.

He presented a progress report highlighting his administration’s achievements, emphasizing efforts toward inclusivity and sustainable development.

The Governor also sought federal support for key projects, particularly the long-awaited Ibom Deep Seaport, which promises to transform the state’s economy and boost regional and national economic growth.

He invited President Tinubu to visit Akwa Ibom in May 2025 to commission the Arise Park and Resort, a flagship project aimed at enhancing the state’s tourism potential and some road infrastructure.

Additionally, he appealed for more federal appointments for Akwa Ibom indigenes and other interventions to further accelerate the state’s development.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also spoke at the meeting, commending President Tinubu’s leadership and applauding Governor Eno for fostering unity and driving significant progress in the state.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving both state and national development goals and pledged his continued support for Governor Eno’s vision for Akwa Ibom.

The meeting was attended by key political, religious, and traditional leaders, including Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi, immediate past Governor Udom Emmanuel, Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Udeme Otong, serving and former members of the National Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, President General of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, Oku Ibom Ibibio Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, the Chairman of the State council of Chiefs, Odidem Bassey Etim Edet, other traditional rulers, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom State, Christian Nyong, religious leaders, leaders of sociocultural groups, as well as youth and women leaders.

During the meeting, President Tinubu was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Otuekong Akwa Ibom (Grand Commander of Akwa Ibom) by the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers.

The honour, bestowed on behalf of the traditional rulers council by Oku Ibom Ibibio Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, recognized President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and contributions to the State’s progress.

