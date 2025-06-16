Tinubu Lauds Emergence Of Sovereign Wealth Funds Across Africa

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended the growing emergence of sovereign wealth funds across Africa, describing them as a viable vehicle for de-risking critical projects, attracting institutional investors, and fostering regional integration.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the 4th Annual Meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF), hosted by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), President Tinubu—represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima—noted that sovereign wealth funds are increasingly investing in sectors most relevant to the continent’s citizens.

He highlighted pressing regional challenges, including infrastructure deficits, youth unemployment, and climate vulnerability, stressing that these are “transnational and intergenerational” issues that no single country or institution can resolve in isolation.

Calling for regional cooperation, Tinubu urged African nations to work together in leveraging sovereign wealth funds for transformative development. He said judicious deployment of such funds is vital in bridging infrastructure gaps, building climate resilience, and creating job opportunities for Africa’s expanding youth population.

“The theme of this conference, ‘Leveraging African Sovereign Wealth Funds to Mobilise Global Capital for Transformative Development in Africa’, is apt,” the President said. “It comes at a time the world is undergoing rapid transformation, and there is increasing pressure to think outside the box.

“Our sovereign wealth funds must become anchors for pan-African investment platforms that de-risk projects, standardise processes, and deliver sustainable outcomes at scale. This is not just a strategy. It is a necessity.”

He praised the NSIA for its leadership, noting that it has not only acted as a steward of Nigeria’s sovereign capital but also as a vehicle for delivering strategic infrastructure across sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, and agriculture.

President Tinubu also applauded the formal launch of the ASIF Investment Platform, describing it as a bold and innovative initiative aimed at pooling the continent’s capital, expertise, and networks to mobilise financing for high-impact, cross-border projects.

“This platform is a strategic move to deepen collaboration among Africa’s sovereign wealth funds,” he said. “It signals a step forward in advancing inclusive and sustainable development across the continent.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, identified capital mobilisation at scale, regional and intercontinental collaboration, human capital development, and policy alignment as key priorities for stakeholders.

He expressed hope that the ASIF meeting would facilitate impactful transactions that mobilise capital, drive economic transformation, and shape a sustainable future for Africa.

President of AfreximBank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, stressed the importance of investing Africa’s sovereign wealth funds within the continent to determine its development trajectory.

“Contrary to some narratives, Africa does not lack bankable projects. The potential is immense. The challenge lies in our ability to rethink our investment strategies and prioritise domestic markets,” Oramah said.

Chairman of ASIF, Mr. Obaid Amrane, said that while Africa remains open for business, the Forum is committed to enabling sovereign investors’ participation in transformative projects. In just three years, he noted, ASIF has made significant progress in closing Africa’s infrastructure financing gap.

Also speaking, NSIA Managing Director, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, emphasised the critical role of private capital in infrastructure development and outlined key focus areas for investment, spanning healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy, and digital economy.

Renowned Pan-Africanist, Prof. Patrick LO Lumumba, delivered a rousing call to action, urging African leaders to invest sovereign wealth funds in the continent’s future.

“We must invest in the unborn generations. Africa’s resources are inexhaustible. Let us give value to our gold, copper, uranium, and all our resources,” he said.

Lumumba warned against unequal partnerships that treat African institutions as subordinates and called for collaboration rooted in equality and mutual respect.

“This is not just about today. It’s about tomorrow. Let us make Africa great—not just by wishing, but by working for it,” he declared.

Other dignitaries in attendance included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; President/CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, Mr. Samaila Zubairu; CEO of Sustainable Energy for All and UN Special Representative, Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Zacch Adedeji; CEO of Africa50, Mr. Alain Ebobissé; and Director-General of the International Solar Alliance, Mr. Ashish Khanna, among others.

