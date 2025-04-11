Tinubu Lauds Dangote’s Industrialization Efforts On Birthday

Share

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Africa’s foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, founder and President of the Dangote Group, for his industrialisation efforts on his birthday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President celebrated the life of a visionary whose resilience and unwavering commitment to Africa’s economic transformation have redefined entrepreneurship on the continent.

Tinubu commended Dangote for his contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation effort, noting how his ventures—from cement manufacturing to agriculture and the groundbreaking Dangote Refinery—have bolstered the national ambition for self-sufficiency and created thousands of jobs.

Beyond commerce, the President extolled Dangote’s philanthropy, mainly through the Dangote Foundation, which has uplifted millions of underprivileged Africans. “Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential.

His willingness to invest in people and nationbuilding reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” the President stated.

The President prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless Africa’s richest man with vitality, wisdom, and many more years of impact. He encouraged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Dangote’s enterprise, resilience, and service.

