Tinubu Lauds Dangote’s Industrialization Efforts At 68

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated Africa’s leading industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his birthday, praising his immense contributions to Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic transformation across the continent.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President described Dangote as a resilient visionary whose entrepreneurial feats have redefined the African business landscape and propelled Nigeria’s quest for industrial self-reliance.

President Tinubu lauded the founder and President of the Dangote Group for spearheading key industrial ventures spanning cement production, agriculture, and petroleum refining—especially highlighting the Dangote Refinery as a monumental stride toward national energy security and economic advancement.

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential,” the President said. “His commitment to enterprise and his passion for people have not only created jobs for thousands but also instilled hope in millions across Africa.”

The President also commended Dangote’s philanthropic efforts through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, which he said has touched countless lives in the areas of health, education, and poverty alleviation.

Tinubu urged young Nigerians to emulate Dangote’s spirit of enterprise, resilience, and national service, emphasizing that his journey stands as a beacon of what is achievable through determination and innovation.

He prayed for continued strength, wisdom, and impactful years for the business mogul, describing him as a “national treasure whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

