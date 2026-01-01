President Bola Tinubu has lauded his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU), Hadiza Bala-Usman, on her 50th birthday, saying her nearly three decades in public service offered enduring lessons in diligence and purpose-driven leadership

The President described her as a dedicated patriot whose sterling public career reflects service, sacrifice, and commitment to national development.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu recalled her early years at the Bureau of Public Enterprises, where, even at a young age, she demonstrated exceptional clarity of vision and a firm grasp of the structural reforms needed to drive economic growth.

He described her leadership and outstanding achievements at the Abuja Enterprise Agency and the Nigerian Ports Authority as defining milestones, noting that she broke barriers, raised standards, and strengthened accountability in public administration.

He also commended her political contributions, particularly her role in party organisation and institutional development within the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he said helped entrench internal processes, organisational effectiveness, excellence, and democratic values.

“In her current role as Special Adviser and Head of the CRDCU, Hadiza continues to distinguish herself as an astute public administrator through discipline, clear thinking, and a firm focus on results.

“Hadiza’s efforts have helped strengthen the governance framework, evidence-based performance, and enhanced the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda. I thank her for her single-minded commitment to our administration and national service.

“I pray for strength, wisdom, good health and grace for her to remain an inspiration to women, young people and emerging leaders across the country as she celebrates this landmark 50th birthday”, Tinubu said.