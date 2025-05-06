Tinubu Lauds Babarinsa For Promoting Nation-Building At 70

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated veteran journalist and former Executive Director of Tell Magazine, Oludare Babarinsa, on his 70th birthday, applauding his lifelong commitment to journalism and national development.

In a statement marking the milestone, Tinubu praised Babarinsa—now Chairman and Managing Director of Gaskiya Media—for his decades of dedication and sacrifice in advancing Nigeria through the power of the press.

He highlighted Babarinsa’s illustrious career, which began in 1981 at the Daily Times during his National Youth Service, and evolved through impactful roles at Concord Newspapers, Newswatch, and a 15-year tenure at Tell Magazine.

The President acknowledged Babarinsa’s vital role in promoting the political and economic integration of the Yoruba people and described him as a journalist-historian whose incisive writing has long supported the cause of national unity.

Tinubu commended Babarinsa’s courage and integrity during military rule, when he, alongside other fearless media professionals, stood firm in the fight for democracy and press freedom.

He also praised Babarinsa’s efforts, especially through the Nigerian Guild of Editors, in upholding professional standards and mentoring a new generation of media leaders who value truth, accuracy, and fairness.

As Babarinsa joins the ranks of septuagenarians, President Tinubu prayed for his continued good health and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria.

Share